When should you take the vaccine after getting infected with COVID-19

In a new development, a government panel has recommended that those recovered from COVID-19 should defer vaccination for six to nine months after reinfection.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has also approached the central government for approval for longer gap of nine months to take the vaccine, said reports.

While the NTAGI has earlier suggested a six-month gap, the panel has now approached the government for approval for a longer gap of nine months.

The panel has said that increasing the gap between having the infection and getting the first jab can further help increase antibodies.

This comes after the advisory panel also recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks.

Previously the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine was four to eight weeks which has now been increased to 12-16 weeks.

The expert panel is learnt to have looked at both national and international data to review the timeline so that there was no risk of reinfection.

On the other hand, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says a gap of six months between recovery and the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is safe.

The panel has also suggested that pregnant and lactating women be made eligible for vaccination. A decision on the matter will be taken by the health ministry in a couple of days.

The Union Health Ministry's current protocol says the vaccine is to be taken four to eight weeks after recovery from a COVID-19 infection.

In India, pregnant and lactating women are not allowed to take the vaccine jab as per the Health Ministry's guidelines.