When should you take booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine? Bharat Biotech Chairman says THIS

If you are done with both doses of your COVID-19 vaccine then you must be wondering when is the ideal time to get a booster shot of the same. Now, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella has revealed that the right time to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine is six months after the second dose.

Krishna Ella was quoted by India.com as saying, "The ideal time for a booster dose is six months after the second dose." Ella said this during the Times Now Summit 2021.

On the importance of getting a nasal vaccine, Ella said, "That is the only way to stop transmission. Everyone is trying to figure out the immunology and fortunately, Bharat Biotech has figured it out. We are coming out with a nasal vaccine, we are thinking that Covaxin can be given as the first dose, the second dose can be given a nasal, that is also strategically, scientifically very important because with the second dose if it is a nasal one, you stop the transmission of the virus."

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Ella said that people will need booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine if the virus gets mutated.

Commenting on India surpassing the administration of 100 Crore vaccination, Ella said, "India has done an amazing job. I think that is significant and we appreciate the commitment of the government and healthcare workers. Honestly, I salute the citizens of this country and who believe in Indian science and are coming forward to take the vaccine."

(With agency inputs)