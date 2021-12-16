‘When rape is inevitable, enjoy it’: Karnataka MLA makes shocking sexist remark during Assembly session - WATCH

In a shocking and unparliamentary incident from the Karnataka State Assembly, senior Karnataka Congress leader and former state Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar made a highly sexist and repugnant remark during session on Thursday (December 16).

“There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position which you are,” Kumar made a shocking statement while speaking in the state assembly. The remark was made at the time when MLAs had sought time from Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri for discussion on farmers issues.

Senior @INCKarnataka leader Ramesh Kumar at it again. "There is a saying. When rape is inevitable, lie back & enjoy it," Ramesh Kumar says as Speaker @kageri250 expresses helplessness in containing chaos in House. Ramesh Kumar, @kageri250 both laugh at the supposed "joke". pic.twitter.com/jHB2hXAP4T December 16, 2021

When the Speaker asked how the Session would be conducted if the time was allotted to everyone. "Whatever you decide I will say yes. What I am thinking is that let us enjoy the situation. I can`t control or regulate the system, my concern is about the business of the house, it has also to be covered," the Speaker told the members.

To this the Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar made the offensive remark and other members including the Speaker was seen and heard laughing.