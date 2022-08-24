'When not in power, BJP sends its three jamai - CBI, ED and IT': Tejashwi Yadav on raids in 'land for jobs' case

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav - File Photo

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over the CBI raids on his partymen in the alleged land for jobs scam, saying that “people sitting in Delhi have not understood Bihar”, adding that “we are not easily intimidated”.

Speaking in the Bihar Assembly, Yadav said: “When BJP is scared or loses in the state, it puts ahead its three 'jamai', CBI, ED and IT... When I go to foreign countries, BJP issues lookout notices against me & when fraudsters like Nirav Modi run away, they don't do anything.”

Yadav's remarks came as the CBI on Wednesday carried out searches at 25 locations, including at an under-construction mall in Gurugram believed to being built by a firm owned by him, in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

"We are cricketers and this pair (RJD and JDU) is going to have a never-ending partnership. This is going to be the longest inning, this partnership will be working for the development of Bihar and the country. No one is getting run out this time," Tejashwi said.

This came in response to BJP MLA Tarkishore Prasad's remark that Nitish Kumar was like a "batsman who causes others to get run out to remain on the pitch".

"Personal ambition caused him to ditch BJP in 2013 and again nine years later. He remains the CM though his deputy keeps changing. He is like a batsman who causes others to get run out to remain on the pitch. RJD should remember that its president Lalu Prasad had compared him to a snake that sheds its skin," Prasad said.

The Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance government is facing a floor test today on the first day of the two-day special Assembly session. With the support of 165 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly, the trust vote has been reduced to a mere formality.

After weeks of simmering tension between the JD(U) and BJP over caste census, population control and the Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme and a tiff over the continuation of 71-year old Nitish Kumar's former confidante RCP Singh as a central cabinet minister, the regional party on August 9 severed alliance with the BJP.

The JD(U) joined the Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, Left parties and other regional parties with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav becoming deputy chief minister.