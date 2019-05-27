When North Korea congratulated Modi on re-election

North Korea has sent an interesting congratulatory message to Prime Minister designate, Narendra Modi. In a congratulatory message, Kim Jae Ryong, Premier of the Cabinet in North Korea congratulated PM designate Narendra modi on being elected to office for the second term, the ministry of external affairs tweeted.

Kim Jae Ryong, Premier of the Cabinet in DPRK congratulated PM @narendramodi on being elected to office for the second term. — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) May 27, 2019

PM designate has been getting calls, letter & tweets of congratulations from world leaders after his victory on 23rd May.

In recent years, India has maintained steady exchanges with North Korea. Last year, Minister of state in Ministry of External Affairs, Gen VK Singh, had visited the country and met Foriegn minister Ri Yong. This was the first high level visit by anyone from India in last 20 years.

During the visit, India reiterated its support to the joint peace initiative of north and South Korean leadership and "encouraging both sides for their efforts towards establishment of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula", a MEA release last year said.

North korean Foreign Minister visited India in April of 2015. This was the first ever visit by DPRK Foreign Minister to India.

During the visit, DPRK Foreign Minister had a meeting with External Affairs Minister. He also had interactions with the business community.

India and DPRK established formal diplomatic relations on 10 December 1973 and 2018 marked the 45th year of establishment of diplomatic relations.