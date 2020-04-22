When is Ramzan starting? Moon sighting in Arab nations expected on Thursday, a day after in India

Muslims in many parts of the world, especially in the Gulf region, will start fasting on Friday as the crescent moon is likely to be sighted on Thursday, officially announcing the beginning of Ramzan.

In India, the crescent moon is likely to be sighted on Friday.

As April 23 is 30th of Sha’ban in the Arab countries, which is the last day of the Islamic month before Ramadan, the holy month will surely begin from April 24.

Months in the Islamic calendar are either 29 or 30 days depending on the moon-sighting.

Moon is often sighted in Indian subcontinent a day after in the Gulf region. Thus, Ramadan in India is likely to start on April 24.

Muslims fast from dusk to dawn during the month of Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan. The fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called sahur or sehri and is broken with an evening feast called Iftar.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, unlike the Gregorian Calendar. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic year and begins when a crescent moon is sighted.

After 29 or 30 days of fasting and prayers, depending on the moon-sighting, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.

The holy Ramadan signifies fasting, charity and spirituality for the Muslim community. Ramadan is the month when it is said that the Holy Quran was revealed to Mohammed, the prophet.

Besides fasting, recitation of Qur'an has special significance in the month. While five-times a day prayers are compulsory for Muslims throughout the year, the month has special Taraweeh prayers which are offered in groups.

This year, the light of social distancing norms and nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, Muslims have been advised not to gather for prayers and feast.