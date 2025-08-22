When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 is celebrated with rituals, fasting, and prayers in Kerala. The festival honours Lord Ganesha’s blessings for peace, prosperity, and wisdom.

Vinayaka Chaturthi, popularly known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is one of the most sacred and widely celebrated festivals across India. In Kerala, the occasion holds a unique place and is observed as Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi. This festival is marked by seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and peace.

In 2025, Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi will be observed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The festival will be celebrated across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other states with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Date and shubh muhurat for 2025

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi begins at 1:54 pm on August 26, 2025 and ends at 3:44 pm on August 27, 2025. Based on the Malayalam calendar, the festival will be observed on August 27, 2025.

The Madhyahna puja time, considered the most auspicious time to worship Lord Ganesha. On August 27, it will be between 11:05 am and 1:40 pm. This duration of 2 hours and 34 minutes is believed to be when Lord Ganesha was born, making it the ideal time for offering prayers and performing rituals.

According to the Malayalam calendar

Other states celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in the Bhadrapada month according to the lunar calendar, while Kerala and Tamil Nadu follow the Malayalam calendar. In this calendar, the festival falls in Chingam Masam, which is the first month of the Malayalam year and coincides with the Simha solar month.

Due to these calendar differences, Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi sometimes falls a month earlier than Ganesh Chaturthi. But such differences are rare, seen in years like 2004, 2012, and 2015.

Significance of Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi

Lord Ganesha holds a special place in Hindu tradition as the remover of obstacles, bringing wisdom, happiness, and prosperity. Observing Vinayaka Chaturthi fasts and rituals is believed to dispel negativity, bring positivity, and ensure success, peace, and clarity in life.

Rituals and traditions

The rituals of Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi are deeply rooted in Kerala’s culture and traditions.

Offerings to Lord Ganesha – Devotees present durva grass, modakam (sweet dumplings), fruits, and flowers during puja.

Chanting mantras – Special prayers, mantras, and bhajans dedicated to Lord Ganesha are recited throughout the day.

Rituals at home and temples – Families prepare for pujas at home, while temples witness grand celebrations filled with devotion and rituals.

Fasting – Many devotees observe a fast, praying for health, happiness, and prosperity. The fast is considered a way to purify the body and mind while seeking divine blessings.

Importance of this festival

Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Unlike in many other states, where festivities may extend for 10 days, Kerala’s celebration is more centred around rituals, family pujas, and temple worship.