Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill

After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works

IPS Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room

Why do Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance Industries, Adani group bypass ban on Chinese investment?

THIS Indian state to stop issuing Aadhar card to adults, exception made for..., details here

When is Hartalika Teej Vrat 2025: Know fasting rules, rituals, do's and don'ts

'Suryakumar Yadav and co. will...': Sports Ministry finally breaks silence on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

Maa OTT release date: When, where to watch Kajol-starrer horror thriller

EAM S Jaishankar says he's 'perplexed' over US tariffs: 'India not the biggest...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore

After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works

After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness

'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room

Malayalam actor Rini Ann George accuses politician of inviting her to hotel room

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeIndia

INDIA

When is Hartalika Teej Vrat 2025: Know fasting rules, rituals, do's and don'ts

On Hartalika Teej, women observe strict fasting, perform Puja during auspicious muhurat, and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital harmony, prosperity, and family well-being.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 04:58 PM IST

When is Hartalika Teej Vrat 2025: Know fasting rules, rituals, do's and don'ts
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hartalika Teej is one of the significant Hindu festivals, especially for married and unmarried women across India. This sacred occasion is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, where women seek blessings for a happy married life, prosperity, and the well-being of their families.

Date and timing

In 2025, Hartalika Teej will be observed on Tuesday, August 26. The auspicious Puja Muhurat in the morning is from 05:56 am to 08:30 am, lasting for 2 hours and 35 minutes. The Tritiya Tithi begins on August 25 at 12:34 pm and ends on August 26 at 01:54 pm. 

Fasting rules for Hartalika Teej

The Hartalika Teej fast is one of the strictest vrats in Hindu tradition. Women observing it usually abstain from both food and water for 24 hours, from sunrise on Teej to sunrise on Chaturthi. Key rules of fasting:

Preparation:
On the day before the fast, women eat only simple, vegetarian, and pure meals and take a ritual bath. This marks the purification of body and mind before the fast.

Fasting:
Devotees avoid consuming food and water throughout the day. This is considered a nirjala vrat (fast without water). However, in health conditions such as pregnancy or illness, women may take fruits or juice after performing the Puja.

Breaking the fast rule:
The fast is broken at sunrise on Chaturthi by consuming soaked black gram (chana) and cucumber. After this, a wholesome meal is prepared and shared with the family.

Rituals of Hartalika Teej

Hartalika Teej is celebrated with devotion and joy, where women perform puja to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They offer flowers, fruits, and bilva leaves during the auspicious Muhurat or Pradosh Kaal, reciting devotional songs and stories to seek blessings and strengthen marital bonds.

READ MORE: Hartalika Teej 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, more

Dos and don’ts for Hartalika Teej

To observe this vrat properly, devotees should follow certain rules and avoid some practices:

Do’s:

Take a ritual bath and wear fresh, clean clothes.

Offer prayers with full devotion, maintaining purity of mind and body.

Share the story of Goddess Parvati’s devotion and the significance of the fast with other women.

Break the fast at the proper time with traditional food items like black gram and cucumber.

Don’ts:

Avoid eating prohibited foods like brinjal, masoor dal, or items considered impure.

Do not perform Puja without taking a vow (sankalp) for fasting.

Avoid negative thoughts, arguments, or actions that disrupt the holiness of the vrat.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines s
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
Kangana Ranaut recalls how her mother smashed her dollhouse over delayed periods: 'One day, I woke up and…'
Kangana Ranaut recalls how her mother smashed her dollhouse over delayed periods
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE