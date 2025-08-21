When is Hartalika Teej Vrat 2025: Know fasting rules, rituals, do's and don'ts

On Hartalika Teej, women observe strict fasting, perform Puja during auspicious muhurat, and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital harmony, prosperity, and family well-being.

Hartalika Teej is one of the significant Hindu festivals, especially for married and unmarried women across India. This sacred occasion is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, where women seek blessings for a happy married life, prosperity, and the well-being of their families.

Date and timing

In 2025, Hartalika Teej will be observed on Tuesday, August 26. The auspicious Puja Muhurat in the morning is from 05:56 am to 08:30 am, lasting for 2 hours and 35 minutes. The Tritiya Tithi begins on August 25 at 12:34 pm and ends on August 26 at 01:54 pm.

Fasting rules for Hartalika Teej

The Hartalika Teej fast is one of the strictest vrats in Hindu tradition. Women observing it usually abstain from both food and water for 24 hours, from sunrise on Teej to sunrise on Chaturthi. Key rules of fasting:

Preparation:

On the day before the fast, women eat only simple, vegetarian, and pure meals and take a ritual bath. This marks the purification of body and mind before the fast.

Fasting:

Devotees avoid consuming food and water throughout the day. This is considered a nirjala vrat (fast without water). However, in health conditions such as pregnancy or illness, women may take fruits or juice after performing the Puja.

Breaking the fast rule:

The fast is broken at sunrise on Chaturthi by consuming soaked black gram (chana) and cucumber. After this, a wholesome meal is prepared and shared with the family.

Rituals of Hartalika Teej

Hartalika Teej is celebrated with devotion and joy, where women perform puja to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They offer flowers, fruits, and bilva leaves during the auspicious Muhurat or Pradosh Kaal, reciting devotional songs and stories to seek blessings and strengthen marital bonds.

Dos and don’ts for Hartalika Teej

To observe this vrat properly, devotees should follow certain rules and avoid some practices:

Do’s:

Take a ritual bath and wear fresh, clean clothes.

Offer prayers with full devotion, maintaining purity of mind and body.

Share the story of Goddess Parvati’s devotion and the significance of the fast with other women.

Break the fast at the proper time with traditional food items like black gram and cucumber.

Don’ts:

Avoid eating prohibited foods like brinjal, masoor dal, or items considered impure.

Do not perform Puja without taking a vow (sankalp) for fasting.

Avoid negative thoughts, arguments, or actions that disrupt the holiness of the vrat.