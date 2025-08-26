When is Ganesh Visarjan 2025? Check date, puja rituals, bank holidays

From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025
Ganesh Visarjan 2025 will be celebrated from September 6 with grand rituals in several cities, uniting communities worldwide in devotion to Lord Ganesha.
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most loved Hindu festivals, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the giver of wisdom and prosperity. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 27 to September 6, with devotees across India welcoming Ganpati Bappa into their homes and public pandals.
Ganesh Chaturthi describe the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Celebrated in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, the festival symbolises wisdom triumphing over ignorance and good defeating evil.
While the festival has always been observed in homes and temples, it became a large public celebration in the late 19th century, by freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He encouraged public gatherings and pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi to bring people together against British colonial rule.
READ MORE: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 at Lalbaugcha Raja: Darshan timings, where to live stream, how to get prasad online
Today, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with grandeur in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Goa, with Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja idol being one of the most iconic attractions.
Ganesh Chaturthi is a vibrant ten-day festival that begins with Ganesh Sthapana and concludes with Anant Chaturdashi, with the grand Ganesh Visarjan, where idols are immersed in water. Before Visarjan, devotees perform a proper puja with devotion. Offer bhog, chant the mantras for peace and prosperity, then seek Ganesha’s permission for departure, bow to the idol, touch His feet, and then lift it respectfully.
READ MORE: When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025? Auspicious sthapana date, puja vidhi, rituals and visarjan details
On August 27, 2025, banks will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi in cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and others. For Ganesh Visarjan, bank holidays apply only in Maharashtra, unless they coincide with a Sunday or second Saturday nationwide.