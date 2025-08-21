When is Ganesh Chaturthi​ in 2025? Auspicious sthapana date, puja vidhi, rituals and visarjan details

Online gaming bill passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE Indian apps likely to be affected
Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, a 10-day festival that begins on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month.
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India’s most beloved and widely celebrated festivals. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, this festival involves devotees around the world welcoming Bappa into their homes as a cultural tradition and a heartfelt expression of faith.
In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27. The festival marks the beginning of a 10-day celebration that concludes with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025, which is also known as Anant Chaturdashi.
Ganesh Chaturthi Date: Wednesday, 27 August 2025
Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 26 August 2025, 2:22 pm
Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 27 August 2025, 3:53 pm
Auspicious Sthapana Muhurat: Around 11:05 am to 1:40 pm on 27 August
Ganesh Visarjan: Saturday, 6 September 2025
1. Pranapratishtha (Sthapana)
On Ganesh Chaturthi, families and communities bring home Lord Ganesha idols. The Pranapratishtha ritual is performed to bring the divine presence into the idol, marking the start of the festival.
2. Shodashopachara puja (Sixteen Offerings)
Devotees perform a special puja during the middle period, offering flowers, durva grass, fruits, and sweets, especially modaks, considered Ganesha’s favourite. The rituals are completed with aarti.
3. Daily puja
For ten days, devotees perform morning and evening puja, sing bhajans, and offer prasad. In India, cultural programmes, music, and community gatherings add grandeur to the celebrations.
4. Ganesh Visarjan
On the final day, idols are immersed in rivers, lakes, or artificial tanks. The Visarjan reminds devotees that while the idol departs, Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain forever. Many families today opt for eco-friendly immersion methods, such as dissolving idols in water tubs at home.