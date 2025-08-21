Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Online gaming bill passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE Indian apps likely to be affected

ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets for terror funding to cheat FATF?

Amid political buzz, Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on MNS chief Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting: 'There is no need to...'

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol called Shah Rukh when Aryan Khan demanded too many retakes on set, then...

Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details

When is Ganesh Chaturthi​ in 2025? Auspicious sthapana date, puja vidhi, rituals and visarjan details

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 6 Bollywood divas ruling both box office and business world

BIG WIN for India: Surpasses China to become top smartphone supplier to US, emerge as key manufacturing hub due to...

Hariharan receives Honorary Doctorate, 'King of Ghazals' reveals favorite singer from new generation, it's not Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, but..

Bus carrying Vaishno devi pilgrims fall into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Online gaming bill passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE Indian apps likely to be affected

Online Gaming Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE apps likely to be affected

ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets for terror funding to cheat FATF?

ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets ...

Amid political buzz, Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on MNS chief Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting: 'There is no need to...'

Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on Raj Thackeray, CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

When is Ganesh Chaturthi​ in 2025? Auspicious sthapana date, puja vidhi, rituals and visarjan details

Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, a 10-day festival that begins on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 01:34 PM IST

When is Ganesh Chaturthi​ in 2025? Auspicious sthapana date, puja vidhi, rituals and visarjan details

TRENDING NOW

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India’s most beloved and widely celebrated festivals. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, this festival involves devotees around the world welcoming Bappa into their homes as a cultural tradition and a heartfelt expression of faith.

In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27. The festival marks the beginning of a 10-day celebration that concludes with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025, which is also known as Anant Chaturdashi.

Dates and timings in 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi Date: Wednesday, 27 August 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 26 August 2025, 2:22 pm

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 27 August 2025, 3:53 pm

Auspicious Sthapana Muhurat: Around 11:05 am to 1:40 pm on 27 August

Ganesh Visarjan: Saturday, 6 September 2025

READ MORE: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check out Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind while fasting

Rituals and celebrations

1. Pranapratishtha (Sthapana)

On Ganesh Chaturthi, families and communities bring home Lord Ganesha idols. The Pranapratishtha ritual is performed to bring the divine presence into the idol, marking the start of the festival.

2. Shodashopachara puja (Sixteen Offerings)

Devotees perform a special puja during the middle period, offering flowers, durva grass, fruits, and sweets, especially modaks, considered Ganesha’s favourite. The rituals are completed with aarti. 

3. Daily puja

For ten days, devotees perform morning and evening puja, sing bhajans, and offer prasad. In India, cultural programmes, music, and community gatherings add grandeur to the celebrations. 

4. Ganesh Visarjan

On the final day, idols are immersed in rivers, lakes, or artificial tanks. The Visarjan reminds devotees that while the idol departs, Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain forever. Many families today opt for eco-friendly immersion methods, such as dissolving idols in water tubs at home. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry
5 actors who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry
THIS city in UP becomes India’s first city to get portable solar panels between railway tracks, not Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, it is...
THIS city in UP becomes India’s first city to get portable solar panels...
Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5 key reasons
Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5
Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'He walked out first, I couldn't even...'
Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal
'We are fine if....': Wasim Akram's blunt take on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash
'We are fine if....': Wasim Akram's blunt take on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE