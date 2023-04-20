When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 in India? Here's what you need to know

Muslims around the world are getting ready to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival, also known as Meethi Eid, is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal in the Hijri calendar. It is an important occasion for Muslims as it marks the end of Roza (fast), which is observed during the entire month of Ramadan. The festival is tentatively scheduled for April 22, but the actual date is subject to moon sighting. If not on the 22nd of April, then Eid will be celebrated on 23rd of April.