When India gave 12 villages to Pakistan in exchange of one due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress with just 3 hits in 17 years, has 2 crore followers, MLA's daughter may contest Lok Sabha elections from...

RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Not Kangana Ranaut, but this actress was Anurag Basu's original choice for Gangster, she was rejected because..

Meet one of India’s richest women who bought Rs 118 crore adjacent building for clear sea view from home, net worth is..

This actor lost home in floods, had no money for months, installed TV towers, one role made him star, now charges...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Not Kangana Ranaut, but this actress was Anurag Basu's original choice for Gangster, she was rejected because..

Meet one of India’s richest woman who bought Rs 118 crore adjacent building for clear sea view from home, net worth is..

7 domestic animals that originated in Asia

Diabetes: Best dry fruits to lower blood sugar levels in summer

10 fruits that help lose weight faster

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Not Kangana Ranaut, but this actress was Anurag Basu's original choice for Gangster, she was rejected because..

This actor had blockbuster debut, but had no work for 11 years, lost all money, sold car, drove taxi, now is...

This actor lost home in floods, had no money for months, installed TV towers, one role made him star, now charges...

HomeIndia

India

When India gave 12 villages to Pakistan in exchange of one due to...

Despite its proximity to the Pakistan border, the village remains firmly rooted in Indian history and heritage.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 04:13 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the village of Hussainiwala, situated on the border between India and Pakistan in Punjab, a deeply moving tribute takes place annually on March 23. This gathering serves to commemorate the heroic deeds and legacy of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, three big figures of India's struggle for independence.

Hussainiwala holds a unique place in history, as it was here, on the banks of the Sutlej river, that the British authorities secretly cremated the bodies of these revolutionaries in 1931. This act of remembrance continues to be observed each year.

The connection between Hussainiwala and the martyrs runs deep, prompting India to exchange 12 villages for this. This symbolic gesture shows the village's importance as a site of remembrance for those who sacrificed their lives for the nation's freedom.

Despite its proximity to the Pakistan border, Hussainiwala remains firmly rooted in Indian history and heritage. The annual Shaheed Mela, held on March 23, serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, inspiring future generations to uphold their ideals of courage, and patriotism.

Located near Firozpur city, Hussainiwala shares its border with the Pakistani village of Ganda Singh Wala. Named after Hussaini Baba, a revered Muslim saint, the village gained prominence on that fateful evening in 1931 when local residents thwarted British attempts to secretly cremate the martyrs' bodies.

Today the site stands as the 'Prerana Sthal' or motivation site, serving as a memorial to the brave souls who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's freedom. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS polls, past results, check all updates

Meet man, an IITian, backed by Ratan Tata, who built Rs 3650 crore firm after...

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as CSK captain

TCS inks 7-year deal to transform Denmark-based Ramboll’s IT infrastructure

RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement