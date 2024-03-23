When India gave 12 villages to Pakistan in exchange of one due to...

Despite its proximity to the Pakistan border, the village remains firmly rooted in Indian history and heritage.

In the village of Hussainiwala, situated on the border between India and Pakistan in Punjab, a deeply moving tribute takes place annually on March 23. This gathering serves to commemorate the heroic deeds and legacy of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, three big figures of India's struggle for independence.

Hussainiwala holds a unique place in history, as it was here, on the banks of the Sutlej river, that the British authorities secretly cremated the bodies of these revolutionaries in 1931. This act of remembrance continues to be observed each year.

The connection between Hussainiwala and the martyrs runs deep, prompting India to exchange 12 villages for this. This symbolic gesture shows the village's importance as a site of remembrance for those who sacrificed their lives for the nation's freedom.

Despite its proximity to the Pakistan border, Hussainiwala remains firmly rooted in Indian history and heritage. The annual Shaheed Mela, held on March 23, serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, inspiring future generations to uphold their ideals of courage, and patriotism.

Located near Firozpur city, Hussainiwala shares its border with the Pakistani village of Ganda Singh Wala. Named after Hussaini Baba, a revered Muslim saint, the village gained prominence on that fateful evening in 1931 when local residents thwarted British attempts to secretly cremate the martyrs' bodies.

Today the site stands as the 'Prerana Sthal' or motivation site, serving as a memorial to the brave souls who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's freedom.