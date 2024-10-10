I will always be grateful to my family, especially Paresh Ghelani, who introduced me to Tataji and the XPRIZE Foundation.

I still can’t believe the world has lost the iconic Ratan Tataji, one of the most respected figures on this planet. My heart refuses to accept it, and I remain in shock. I had the privilege of meeting Ratan Tata many times, especially because he and my brother Paresh Ghelani shared the same vision as trustees of the XPRIZE Foundation. Through these interactions, I was fortunate enough to gain wisdom from his deep insights. His pen always focused on charity, and he believed that the world is one community.

When Ratan Tata, Paresh Ghelani, and Naveen Jain brought the XPRIZE Foundation to India, I spent memorable moments with him. During one such conversation, I respectfully told him, “Sir, you are the real hero of the business world, the real James Bond of the global business community.” He smiled, and I’ll never forget his response. He said, “Remember one thing in life: once you achieve your goals, make sure the rest goes back to society and community service. That’s the real James Bond in my opinion.” We laughed together, and he continued, “I have great expectations from young entrepreneurs in India and across the world. They are the ones who will make this world a better place.”

Tataji’s leadership, his ability to navigate the complex world of business, and his unwavering commitment to philanthropy are unparalleled. He didn’t just lead—he inspired millions. His values, his bold decisions, and his vision made him an icon, not just in India but across the globe. In so many ways, he was like James Bond, but instead of secret missions, he transformed industries and uplifted communities.

I will always be grateful to my family, especially Paresh Ghelani, who introduced me to Tataji and the XPRIZE Foundation. The world has lost a true gem, a man whose life itself was the greatest institute from which we still have so much to learn. Millions of young entrepreneurs will never forget Ratan Tata’s contributions, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Zillions of salutes to this extraordinary Indian man. May Tataji’s soul rest in peace, and may we all continue to follow the path he set for the global business community. Thank you, Tataji, for giving us direction. The world will never forget your impact