When fashion goes wheelchair friendly

"Why should the wheelchair-bound be treated like they have no taste for style," asks 24-year-old fashion designing student Krithika Chandramouli, who has designed India's first whole line of garments for the differently abled. "While they want functionality, the approach that they want it at the cost of fashion and looking smart is both patronising and condescending."



She was speaking to DNA on the sidelines of the graduation programme of Pearl Academy, where a physically challenged model, Nirmala Kelwani, took to the ramp at a special fashion show in a wheelchair, sporting Chandramouli's work.



The designer said she is very impressed with Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. "Despite polio, she wore her heart on her canvas and endured both physical and emotional pain but continued to dream and live life on her own terms, I used that as inspiration." She adds, "Frida stimulated me to step out of my comfort zone and design."



The floral designs on her work are inspired by the signature Mexican Otomi embroidery which she has recreated as prints. "That keeps the clothes affordable unlike real hand embroidery," she quips. The use of colours like white, burgundy and red further help evoke the South American country.



Aware that the fashion and style challenges for those on wheelchair are completely different, from October last year to January this year Chandramouli met and spoke with wheelchair users to realise how hard it is to dress independently. "The front of the outfit's look from the neck to feet was important for them. While they wanted a good fit in the front, because of spending a long time sitting they wanted the garment to have extra fabric at the back with so that it didn't pull as they moved on the chair," she says. Apart from that she has made detachable jackets, shirts and trousers in which the sleeves or legs can not only be worn separately but could also be loosened or tightened with zippers and buttons to make it easy for the wearer to dress by themselves.



Amazingly woke about inclusion of the differently abled, Chandramouli underlines: "Widely available clothing solutions for wheelchair users focuses predominantly on functional/medical issues and has less emphasis on emotional, expressive or aesthetic requirements. Many solutions do not consider the relationship between body and wheelchair which makes it difficult for them to don regular garments," she says and adds, " I want my work to help bridge the gap between the fashionable and functional clothing for a wheelchair user to mainstream the idea of adaptive clothing like other categories of clothing in the market."