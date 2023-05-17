When Dhirubhai Ambani paid Vedanta Group’s owner Anil Agarwal’s entire party bill, watch viral video

Anil Ambani (File Photo)

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Group owner, is one of the richest men in the country. He was born in a Marwari family in Patna, Bihar. Anil is an active social media user and he often talks about the early struggles of his business. Anil Agarwal recently posted a video on Facebook in which he described how veteran businessman Dhirubhai Ambani attended the party to assist him and afterwards covered his bill as well.

In the video, Anil Agarwal claims that when he arrived in Bombay from Bihar between 1977-1988 with the intention of identifying the city’s wealthiest residents. At that time, Dhirubhai Ambani was the only guy whose name was always on people's lips. I was eager to speak with Dhirubhai Ambani but was unsure of how to do so. Then I asked around and learned that he goes to Oberoi's health club, which is off-limits to everyone.

When Dhirubhai Ambani arrived, he murmured softly, “Dhirubhai ji, let me tell you a Bihari joke.” He smiled at that and said that tomorrow you will come again. After this Anil Agarwal grinned and said OK.

Anil Agarwal goes on to claim that he needed a loan of Rs 50 lakh at the time to launch his firm. In my conversation with Syndicate Bank. Their chairman's name was Raghupati. I informed the chairman that I had planned a cocktail party the next day and the chairman replied that I don’t have time. Then Anil announced that Dhirubhai would also attend this celebration the following day. The chairman then consented to attend the celebration. Anil Agarwal said that Dhirubhai Ambani provided him with a tremendous opportunity by starting his own business.

Anil Agarwal told Dhirubhai Ambani that he needed a loan for Rs 50 lakh and he was talking to Syndicate Bank and that’s the reason he invited the Chairman to the party. He told Dhirubhai Ambani that earlier he refused to come but when he said that you are coming to the party he quickly said Yes. Hearing this, Dhirubhai said that you are a scoundrel.

Anil Agarwal was wondering earlier whether Dhirubai is going to show up or not but he came and stayed for 10-15 minutes. After he left, Anil asked about the bill and he came to know that Dhirubhai Ambani already paid the bill.

He claims that because of Dhirubhai Ambani, he got a Rs 50 lakh loan from Syndicate Bank and then he finally started his business.

Through this, Dhirubhai Ambani showed his greatness and significantly helped me. He added that those traits are shared by persons who have achieved fame in the world.