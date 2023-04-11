Search icon
When Dalai Lama called Jawaharlal Nehru ‘self-centered’, sparked controversy in India

Years before the ‘suck my tongue’ viral video of Tibetan preacher Dalai Lama, he had stoked a controversy in India by calling former PM Jawaharlal Nehru “self-centered”.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

Tibetan preacher Dalai Lama (File photo)

The Dalai Lama, who is the most popular Buddhist preacher in the world, recently landed in a controversy after a video of him greeting and talking to a young boy went viral, where he asked his minor follower to “suck his tongue”.

Dalai Lama came under a lot of fire for kissing the minor boy on the lips and asking him to “suck his tongue” in the viral video, with many people urging action against him. The Tibetan preacher had to issue a public statement regarding the controversy, apologizing to the boy and his family.

However, this is not the first time that the Dalai Lama has stoked a controversy, as years ago, his words about former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru sparked an outrage in India, leading to an official apology being issued by him.

The remarks made by the Dalai Lama about Jawaharlal Nehru came when he was speaking at an event addressing students at the Goa Institute of Management in Sankhalim. He was talking about the partition of India and Pakistan after Independence.

During his speech at the Goa Institute, the Dalai Lama said that former PM Jawaharlal Nehru had a “self-centered attitude” due to which Muhammad Ali Jinnah could not be appointed the prime minister, leading to the partition of India and Pakistan.

The remarks made by the Buddhist preacher triggered a massive row in 2018, and he had to issue a public apology for his statement, saying that he didn’t mean to cause any hurt to anyone in India.

Yesterday, a video of Dalai Lama was doing rounds on social media where he was seen sticking his tongue out in front of a minor boy who was seeking his blessings, asking the boy to “suck his tongue” in the video, sparking a controversy.

Issued an apology later, the Dalai Lama said that he is sorry for his actions and he often has a playful attitude and likes to tease the people he meets.

