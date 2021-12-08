When CDS General Bipin Rawat had survived a helicopter crash six years ago

India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat passed away along with his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons after an IAF Helicopter carrying 14 people crashed in Coonoor in the Nilgiris District of Tamil Nadu. One person survived the tragic accident.

“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,” the Indian Air Force tweeted.

Gen Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in Nilgiri Hills, to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. A four-star general, Gen Rawat had a distinguished career that spanned over four decades where he climbed the ranks to become the 26th Chief of Army Staff before becoming the first Chief of Defence Staff in India’s history.

This was the second time that Gen Rawat has been the unfortunate victim of a helicopter crash. Earlier, Gen Rawat had survived a helicopter crash in Nagaland’s Dimapur district on February 3, 2015.

At that time, Gen Rawat, then a Lieutenant General (LG), was going for a routine sortie in a Cheetah helicopter with three other persons on board. The chopper had crashed moments after take-off from the Rabgapahar in Dimapur in the morning at around 9:30 am. The helicopter had stalled at just around 20 feet above the ground. All on board had escaped with minor injuries.