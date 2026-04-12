When Asha Bhosle teamed with Australian pacer Brett Lee: Surprising collab you didn't know about

Few know that legendary singer Asha Bhosle once shared the mic with Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, creating a rare CricketxMusic crossover that still surprises fans today. Know more about this collab.

Music world is in utter shock after receiving the news of the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 92. Asha Bhosle was not just another singer in the music industry; she was an icon who inspired generations with her evergreen songs and versatile voice. In India, it is often said that no day passes without one of her melodies being heard somewhere. Yes, you read it right! She began her singing career at a tender age of 10 and gave several memorable songs throughout her decades-long career.

When Asha Bhosle collaborated with Brett Lee for a romantic number

In 2006, Asha Bhosle collaborated with former Australian pacer Brett Lee for a romantic duet song titled 'You're the One for Me'. The track was a part of Lee's music album. The music video was shot when Lee came to India for the 2006 Champions Trophy, and in the song, he sang lines, 'Haan, main tumhara hoon, tumhara hi rahunga' while playing guitar.

Take a look

In his autobiography named 'My Life', Lee mentioned about the collaboration and wrote, ''I had great fun. I didn't tell any of my teammates what I was up to. When I went to shoot I told them, I was going to look through the streets.''

''She is a lovely gentlewoman with a wonderful sense of humour. What a tremendous opportunity to work with an absolute legend. She was in 70s and had sung thousands of songs for Bollywood movies and had countless albums. She was the Aretha Franklin of Indian music,'' he added.