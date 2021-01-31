When a yellow handkerchief became the cause of death of 931 people, know the SHOCKING story here

Many stories of serial killers are recorded in human history, which give a shiver to the people. There are many serial killers, who had mercilessly killed people in a systematic way.

Tales of serial killers

Serial killers use dangerous weapons like stones and knives to kill people with impunity. But you have probably never heard of a serial killer who has killed hundreds of people with one handkerchief. The name of this serial killer is Thug Behram, who killed over 900 people using his handkerchief

A problem for the British

Serial killer Thug Behram was born in the year 1765. Behram created a lot of trouble for the British from 1790 to 1840. During that time, British were ruling India but the terror of the thug Behram was so much that even the British was afraid of him.

James Patton, who used to study thugs and robbers at that time, also wrote about Behram that he had actually killed 931 people and he had confessed to these murders in front of them.

Behram used to target pligrims

Thug Behram used to target the convoy of merchants, tourists, soldiers and pilgrims. The people of Behram's gang disguised themselves and entered the convoy of the pilgrims. When the pilgrims used to sleep at night, Behram's gang used to target its victims.

Murder of 931 people with yellow handkerchiefs and one coin

Once the pilgrims used to sleep, the the gang members used to send signals to each other in the voice of the jackal's cry. After this Behram used to reach there along with the rest of his gang memebrs and used to strangle the people of the convoy with a yellow handkerchief.