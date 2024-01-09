Headlines

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's last and only post about son on Instagram, months before allegedly killing him

Seth on Monday was booked for killing her son in North Goa's Candolim.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 05:51 PM IST

Bengaluru-based startup founder and CEO Suchana Seth‘s last post on Instagram, about three months ago, consisted of a photograph of her four-year-old son playing around an aquarium.

Seth on Monday was booked for allegedly killing her son in North Goa’s Candolim. This came against the backdrop of issues in her marital life, as told by the police.

The caption to Seth’s last post began with the hashtag #whatwillhappen, and this seems to be the only post on her child.

Suchana Seth’s Instagram Last Post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suchana Seth (@suchanaseth)

The 39-year-old founder and CEO of the artificial startup, Mindful AI Labs, was detained in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Monday, while she was travelling in the taxi with her son’s body in a bag from Goa.

North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan said that Seth and her husband were separated and their divorce proceedings were ongoing.

Following her arrest, Seth’s husband — Venkat Raman — who is in Indonesia was informed about the incident. Raman is on his way back to India.

Suchana Seth on Saturday checked into the Sol Banyan Grande with her son and asked for a check out on the intervening night of January 7-8.

However, around 1 am on Monday she checked out of the hotel alone. For returning to Bengaluru, Seth asked the hotel staff for a taxi. The staffers advised her that taking a flight back would be better, but she insisted for a cab.

The hotel staffer got her a cab, an Innova, in which she left for Bengaluru.

Later, during cleaning, the housekeeping staff found bloodstain in the room and soon after the Goa police were informed about the incident.

The police had called the cab’s driver to speak with Seth, who told them that she had left her son with a friend. But the address that she provided them, turned out to be a fake one.

Then, the car was checked, the child’s body was found in a bag and Seth was taken into custody.

(With inputs from ANI)

 
