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WhatsApp Username Row: Govt gives Meta 3-day extension to reply, says no India rollout until talks conclude

Security experts have flagged that introducing usernames to protect phone number privacy could result in a surge of impersonation scams, where fraudsters mimic celebrities and authority figures to trick people into paying money.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 09:25 AM IST

WhatsApp Username Row: Govt gives Meta 3-day extension to reply, says no India rollout until talks conclude
Representational image; Image source: ANI
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The government on Wednesday gave Meta, WhatsApp’s parent firm, three more days to reply to queries on its planned username feature.  

Meanwhile, Meta assured that the feature will not be introduced in India until the flagged issues are dealt with.  

Last week, the government had sent a notice following a meeting between a Meta delegation and officials from the Ministry of Electronics and IT. During the meeting, officials raised issues related to digital security and fraud, and pointed out possible risks.

Security experts have flagged that introducing usernames to protect phone number privacy could result in a surge of impersonation scams, where fraudsters mimic celebrities and authority figures to trick people into paying money.  

The threat of 'digital arrests' and cyber frauds drained nearly Rs 22,500 crore from Indian bank accounts in 2025 alone, raising fears that such anonymity could embolden criminals.  

Meta responded that it has several safeguards in place, including algorithms to spot and block digital fraud patterns. The company added that prominent names — including those of public figures, government bodies and celebrities — have been reserved so they can be claimed by the rightful owners.

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