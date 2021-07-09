WhatsApp states privacy policy on hold till data protection Bill comes into effect

The Delhi HC was hearing a plea by the instant messaging platform and parent company Facebook challenging a Competition Commission of India, inquiry.

Amid the ongoing controversy, WhatsApp on Friday told the Delhi High Court it would not force its users to accept its controversial new privacy policy. It also assured that it would not limit the functionality of its messaging app in case a user does not consent to its latest privacy policy.

It added that it would maintain the approach at least till the forthcoming data protection Bill comes into effect. The Centre had earlier told WhatsApp to withdraw its policy.

The court was hearing a plea by the instant messaging platform and parent company Facebook challenging a CCI, or Competition Commission of India, inquiry. The CCI had issued notices last month to ask for more information about the policy. In an earlier hearing, the court refused to stay the CCI notices.

WhatsApp and Facebook have approached the High Court against the CCI order dated March 24, in which the competition regulator came to a prima facie conclusion that the conduct of WhatsApp in 'sharing of users' personalised data with other Facebook companies, in a manner that is neither fully transparent nor based on voluntary and specific user consent appears unfair to users.

The CCI had ordered the DG to complete the investigation within 60 days.

Harish Salve on Friday submitted before the court that WhatsApp's challenge against the CCI inquiry has become stronger. "Today, this entire inquiry is in the air. You are inquiring into the implications of a policy which the Government of India has told me to 'take it off' and I have taken it off till the time Parliament makes a law," he said.