WhatsApp replies to Centre's 'trick consent' remark, says 'privacy remains highest priority'

The Centre emphasized that WhatsApp is indulging in anti-users' practices by obtaining the 'trick consent' for its updated privacy policy.

Responding to Centre's claim that messaging app WhatsApp was now obtaining 'trick consent' from its users for its updated 2021 privacy policy, the platform clarified that the priority of its users remains its highest priority.

"We reiterate that we have already responded to the Government of India and assured them that the privacy of users remains our highest priority," WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement soon after the Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing of pleas challenging the messaging app's revised privacy policy.

Earlier in the day, the Centre told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp, which became an "essential digital service" during the Covid pandemic, was now obtaining "trick consent" from its users under a game plan to transfer the existing users committed to its policy.

"It is submitted that millions of WhatsApp existing users, those who have not accepted the updated 2021 privacy policy are being bombarded with notifications on an everyday basis," said the affidavit, citing a screenshot of the push notification and urged the court to restrain WhatsApp from "pushing notifications" to its users.

In its additional counter submitted to the High Court, the Centre said: "The respondent no. 1 (WhatsApp) has unleashed its digital prowess to the unsuspecting users and would like to force them to accept the updated 2021 privacy policy game plan is very clear, i.e, to transfer the entire existing user committed to updated 2021 privacy policy before the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill becomes the law."

The Centre added that WhatsApp is currently having access to the personal, sensitive personal and business data of hundreds of millions of Indian users and has also acquired a role that an "essential digital service" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, it is imperative that WhatsApp privacy policy should be examined on the touchstone of privacy principles as laid down in K.S. Puttaswamy verdict, the affidavit added.

The Centre added the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has formed a prima facie opinion that WhatsApp has contravened the provisions of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002 "through its exploitative and exclusionary conduct, in the garb of policy update".

The CCI had said a thorough and detailed investigation is required to ascertain the full extent, scope and impact of data sharing through the involuntary consent of users.

The Centre had said the new updated privacy policy violated the Information Technology Rules of 2011 and WhatsApp may be restrained from implementing the new policy till the challenge to the validity of its policy is finally decided.