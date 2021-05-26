WhatsApp files petition against new digital rules in Delhi High Court, MeitY calls their stand 'misguided'

The tension between Social media companies and the Indian government is increasing with each passing day. WhatsApp filed a petition against new digital rules in Delhi High Court today.

The Government of India responded to the petition stating that the former's attempt to portray Intermediary Guidelines of India as contrary to the Right to Privacy is 'misguided'.

In a statement, the IT Ministry termed WhatsApp's last moment challenge to the intermediary guidelines as an unfortunate attempt to prevent norms from coming into effect.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has asked all social media intermediaries for compliance details over the new 'the InformationTechnology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021'.

MeitY further stated that the Government of India respects the Right of Privacy and has no intention to violate it when WhatsApp is required to disclose the origin of a particular message.

WhatsApp lawsuit

WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court challenging the government's new digital rules saying the requirement for the company to provide access to encrypted messages will break privacy protections.

The petition, filed on Tuesday evening, seeks to declare the rule requiring the message service provider to identify the first originator of any message as a violation of privacy rights provided by the constitution.

Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code

Social media companies previously enjoyed immunity for content posted by any third-party user on their platforms.

The new rule requires them to take down content flagged by the authorities within 36 hours and set up a mechanism to respond to complaints.

Social media platforms are also required to use automated processes to take down pornography.

The new rules require large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to follow additional due diligence.

This includes the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer.

Non-compliance with the rules could take away the legal protection of social media companies for user content posted on their platforms.