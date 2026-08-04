WhatsApp Outage: Users say they could not send messages, video, pics for hours

Several WhatsApp users were temporarily locked out after their accounts were placed under review, with the company saying its automated systems can sometimes make mistakes.

Thousands of WhatsApp users, including many in India, were left frustrated on Monday evening after the messaging app suddenly restricted access to their accounts, leaving them unable to send messages or make calls.

The issue started around 8 pm (IST). Users said their accounts were unexpectedly placed under review without any prior warning. During the review period, all major WhatsApp features remained unavailable.

My WhatsApp account was suddenly disabled without any warning. I only use the official app, and my work depends on WhatsApp. Please help. This was so unnecessary @WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/du6EewmpPM — saloni (@saloniigavde) August 3, 2026

Those affected were shown a message saying: "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours."

The notice also directed users to pages explaining responsible use of WhatsApp and information related to stolen phones and accounts.

WhatsApp reporta una afectación masiva en todo el mundo y no se puede compartir imágenes o videos.



Además se reporta la suspensión masiva de cuentas de este servicio de mensajería.

¿Eres de los afectados? pic.twitter.com/IBZqWS25ER — La Hora (@LaHoraMX) August 3, 2026

As complaints spread across social media, many users questioned why their accounts had been restricted. One X user wrote, "WhatsApp has placed several accounts under investigation for 24 hours. WhatsApp suddenly put several users' accounts under investigation on Monday evening. As a result, they were unable to use the app's features for 24 hours. This step has left people frustrated in India and several other places, and they also lodged their complaints on social media."

Another user posted, "WhatsApp has banned my account for absolutely no reason. Has anyone else experienced this? Any idea what the next steps are?"

Responding to the reports, a WhatsApp spokesperson told PTI that the platform relies on automated systems to detect misuse, but admitted these systems do not always get it right.

"We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting," the spokesperson said.

The company did not reveal how many accounts were affected or confirm whether the reviews were triggered by a technical issue or an automated enforcement action. However, it said it works to restore access as quickly as possible whenever legitimate accounts are mistakenly flagged.