Whatever COVID-19 vaccine comes out now, it will work in the future as well: ICMR

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 17, 2020, 08:51 PM IST

The chief of Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, on Friday stated that a vaccine is developed for the deadly virus, it will work even if there is a mutation of the virus.

"This virus has been in India for 3 months, the mutation doesn’t happen too quickly. Whatever vaccine comes out now, it will work in the future as well," he stated.

He further stated that  3,19,400 samples have been tested so far in the country and 28,340 coronavirus COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday (April 16). 

On being questioned about the use of BCG vaccine to fight COVID-19, HE stated that CMR will begin a study next week, but since there are no definitive results yet, health workers will not be recommended to take the vaccine.

"ICMR will begin a study next week. Till we don’t have definitive results from this, we won’t recommend it even for health workers: Dr. Gangakhedkar, ICMR on a question by ANI on the use of BCG vaccine to fight COVID19," Dr  Gangakhedkar stated.

The Health Ministry on Friday informed that the average growth factor of coronavirus cases stood at 1.2 since April 1, which was at 2.1 (average) between March 15- March 31. He emphasised that there is a 40% decline in an average growth factor of coronavirus cases even though there is an increase in coronavirus testings.

"We have been witnessing average growth factor at 1.2 since April 1 which stood at 2.1 (average) between March 15- March 31. Hence, there is 40 percent decline in average growth factor even as we increased COVID-19 testings," : Lav Aggarawal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry stated.

Aggarwal also stated that the rate of doubling of coronavirus cases stands at 6.2 days according to data in the past 7 days. He pointed out that the doubling rate was about 3 days before the lockdown.

In India, the total number of active coronavirus cases have risen to 11616. 

