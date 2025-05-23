The academic session of the Indian students at the Harvard University will be disrupted, they will find it almost next to impossible to get admitted to another US university of the same reputation. Will they be deported?

What will happen to 788 students and researchers who have enrolled themselves at Harvard University? After working hard to crack the admission test and taking massive loans or selling almost everything to get a degree from the world's best university, they find themselves nowhere. They got the shock of their life when the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked Harvard University’s certification to host overseas students. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered DHS to cancel the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP) certification. It also accused the Ivy League institution of not maintaining the safety and security at the campus amid anti-US protests and anti-Semitic violence. Earlier the Donald Trump administration terminated $2.7 million in grants for Harvard last month.

DHS terminates SEVP certification programme

After the SEVP certification programme has been terminated, the Indian students will have to get themselves admitted to some other university or institute to stay in the US. Those who fail to do so will have to leave the US or will be deported as their visas will be revoked. Kristi Noem has asked Harvard University to fulfill six conditions if within 72 hours if they want to enroll foreign university for the next academic session. So, the gate of the Ivy League university has not yet been closed for the Indian students for the next session.

What will Indian students do now?

But, there is no mercy for those who are already there. The academic session of the Indian students will be disrupted, they will find it almost next to impossible to get admitted to another university of the same reputation. If they get that opportunity in any other university of lesser reputation, they will have to cough up massive amounts of money once again, which will be extremely difficult for most Indian students. Most of them get at least partial scholarships so that the financial burden comes down to some extent, if they somehow get admission to another university, most likely they will not get any scholarship.

How many students go to Harvard University?

The number of Indian students has been going up for quite some time. While 624 students were studying at Harvard in 2018–19, 659 reached there in 2019–20. The number of students plummeted during Corona pandemic to 513 in 2020–21. However, it bounced back to 613 in 2021–22, went up to 816 in 2022–23 and peaked at 824 in 2023–24. It suffered a dip in 2024–25 and reached 788.