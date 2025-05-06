The mock drills amid India-Pakistan tensions will be held across the country, with special emphasis on highly sensitive border states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, and the Northeast.

It will be the first nationwide mock drills after the India-Pakistan War of 1971, which resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh. To enhance preparedness, the Union Home Ministry has asked to organise Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across 244 categorised districts on May 7. These drills will be held across the country, with special emphasis on highly sensitive border states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, and the Northeast. The mock drills will simulate wartime or emergency scenarios to test and improve civil defense mechanisms, inter-agency coordination, and public readiness.

As the mock drill will test the war preparedness, it will focus on testing different systems, civilians' response and simulating wartime conditions. The Ministry of Home Affairs has chalked out certain steps to be taken during the mock drills scheduled for May 7.

Air raid warning sirens

The authorities will activate air raid sirens in the participating districts to simulate an imminent attack. It will be ensured that the sirens are operational and the civilians respond to them. The coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) via hotline and radio communication links will also be assessed.

Blackouts

Simulated blackouts will be held in cities and other areas selected for the mock drills, lights will be turned off so that the enemy aircraft or drones could not see the targets during a potential night-time attack. Civilians will be asked to put off all lights for a specific duration. This drill will mainly be held in major cities, border areas, and near critical infrastructures like power plants, dams, government buildings.

Camouflaging vital installations

Authorities will perform camouflage drills at key infrastructures and vital installations like power plants, communication hubs, military installations, airfields, refineries, and rail yards. The drill will focus on concealing them from enemy fire or surveillance. These installations may be shielded, or their visibility may be reduced significantly.

Evacuation Rehearsals

The mock drills will also include evacuation rehearsal, and the movement of civilians from high-risk zones to safer areas like shelters or bunkers will be simulated. The efficiency of evacuation routes, coordination among agencies, and public compliance will also be tested.

Testing communication systems

During the mock drill, the control rooms and shadow control rooms will be tested. Their functionality and communication capabilities will be checked and it will be assessed how swiftly they can respond to an emergency. Their ability to coordinate with the IAF and other agencies will also be tested.

Infrastructure

The mock drills will also focus on checking the readiness of the infrastructure, like shelters, warning systems, and coordination facilities. Similarly, bunkers and trenches in border areas will be cleaned and prepared for use. These drills will be carried out as a proactive step to ensure readiness. The authorities will take care that the general public is not disturbed and that the minimum disruption takes place.