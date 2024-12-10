As per Article 67(b), the motion must be passed by a simple majority, 50 per cent + one - of voting Rajya Sabha MPs.

The Congress and its allies in the Rajya Sabha have moved a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, with INDIA bloc members formally submitting a proposal to this effect to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. The proposal, signed by approximately 60 MPs, has been submitted under Article 67-B of the Constitution.

The opposition alleged that the Chairman has been conducting the proceedings of the upper house in a highly partisan manner, leaving them no choice but to take this unprecedented step. Congress members maintained that such biased handling of Rajya Sabha proceedings undermines the democratic process, prompting the INDIA bloc parties to collectively bring the motion forward. Opposition MPs, who signed the motion, expressed regret over having to resort to this step but said that it was necessary to safeguard parliamentary democracy.

What will happen if the no-confidence motion is passed?

Article 67(b) of the Indian Constitution outlines how the Vice President can be removed from office. A 14-day notice must be given before moving the resolution for removal, stating the intention to initiate the resolution and outlining the reasons for it.

The resolution must be passed by the Rajya Sabha and agreed upon by the Lok Sabha to effect removal. Hence, if the motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankar is passed in the upper house, then it must pass the Lok Sabha by a simple majority to succeed. According to the rules, the motion must be passed by a simple majority, 50 per cent + one - of voting Rajya Sabha MPs. It must then pass the lower house by a similar margin. Since the opposition does not have a clear majority, Dhankhar is unlikely to be sacked.

(With inputs from IANS)