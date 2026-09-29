What will Gyanesh Kumar do now? SC to hear petition against CEC, SIR

Supreme Court to hear plea challenging CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s exercise of Election Commission powers amid objections over SIR electoral roll decisions.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the petition questioning whether the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, could exercise powers vested in the Election Commission collectively. The plea comes amid allegations that other Election Commissioners objected to decisions linked to Special Intensive Revision(SIR).

The plea was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant by Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for petitioner Rakesh Kumar Singh, who requested a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to hear the matter early. The court has agreed to hear the matter and listed it for next week.

What is the petitioner asking the Supreme Court to do?

The petitioner submitted that the purpose of having a multi-member Commission was to take a decision unanimously or by majority. It argued that the way the Election Commission has allegedly functioned, over the entire exercise of special intensive revision, makes it a serious issue. It argued that Article 324 gives election powers to the Election Commission as a multi-member body, not to the CEC individually.

The petitioner seeks the CEC's suspension, a quo warranto against Kumar, production of the ECI's original records, including minutes, file notings and IT logs, and an independent judicial inquiry and SIT. It also cites issues concerning changes to Form-6, access to electoral-roll databases and appeals related to West Bengal SIR, while acknowledging that whether individual actions were actually taken without lawful authority can only be determined after examining the primary records.

The controversy over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls comes after the Indian Express reported that Election Commissioner Sukhbir Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over 10 months concerning decisions. The report said they objected that certain decisions were taken without their knowledge or recommendation. However, the ECI clarified that the letters referred to an officer on deputation and were not about policy or IT matters. The Commission has also maintained that SIR-related decisions were unanimously approved.

What will happen next, and what Gyanesh Kumar will do

The Supreme Court will hear the petition next week, with the three-judge bench led by CJI Surya Kant. The bench is expected to examine the petition's central question of whether powers vested in the Election Commission as a body can be exercised by the CEC individually, particularly in relation to the SIR exercise. Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission will get an opportunity to defend the process. So far, the ECI has disputed the interpretation of the reported objections and has maintained that SIR-related decisions were unanimously approved.

The petition seeks an interim direction restraining Gyanesh Kumar from exercising the functions of CEC pending adjudication. In the case that the court grants the petitioner's requested interim relief, Kumar could be temporarily restrained from the role of CEC while the case is pending.

If the Court finds the decision-making process lawful, Kumar continues in office, and the challenge could be rejected. However, it could issue directions concerning how the ECI must take collective decisions if it finds violations. Meanwhile, the CEC has special protection from removal and civil/criminal proceedings for official acts, but this does not make him immune from judicial scrutiny. The Court can still examine whether an ECI decision was constitutionally and legally authorised, including whether it followed the required collective decision-making process.