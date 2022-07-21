What will be Droupadi Murmu's monthly salary as President? President of India's car, pension, allowances

Draupadi Murmu news: She will be the first tribal president of India (ANI File)

Droupadi Murmu is set to be the President of India. She will be the first tribal President of the country. Though the counting for Presidential elections is still on, it is a foregone conclusion that she will win as the NDA had mustered over 60 per cent of votes for her. What would be Droupadi Murmu's monthly salary? Which car Droupadi Murmu will travel in? Here are the details.

President of India's salary

When Droupadi Murmu becomes the President of India, she will draw a monthly salary of around Rs 5 lakh per month. The President of India is the highest-paid employee in the country. Earlier, the President's salary was Rs 1,50,000. The amount was increased to Rs 5,00,000 per month. Other allowances are not added to the salary. Two years ago, President Ram Nath Kovind had said that he gets Rs 5 lakh as salary but a large chunk of it is deducted as income tax.

Where does the President of India live?

Droupadi Murmu's official address will be Rashtrapati Bhawan, President’s Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110004. The Rashtrapati Bhavan was built in 1929 as the Viceroy of India's residence. It has 340 rooms, which include the president's house, guest rooms and other offices. It also has several gardens. The President of India also has two retreat options -- The Retreat Building, Mashobra, Shimla and Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad.

President's car

The President usually drives around in premium vehicles. The cars also have state-of-the-art security systems. The car is bullet and shockproof. It doesn't have a licence plate. Ramnath Kovind travels in Mercedes Maybach S600 Pullman Guard. The car can reportedly survive bullets, bombs, gas attacks and other explosives.

President's security

The President's Bodyguard, an elite unit of the Indian Armed Forces, protects the president. They are mostly from the three armed services. Most of them are elite soldiers.

President's retirement benefits

A president gets a pension of at least Rs 1.5 lakh per annum. President's spouse gets Rs 30,000 per month. They also get a rent-free bungalow to live in. They can keep up to five employees.