All seven were found inside the same car, whose rear windshield was covered with a towel, said Additional Commissioner of Police Vikram Nehra.

Seven members of a Dehradun-based family died by suicide while returning from a religious trip. The tragic event occurred in Panchkula, Haryana, after the family visited the famous Bageshwar Dham. According to a Times Now report, a video shows the last surviving family member, Praveen Mittal, sitting on a pavement and saying, “They’re dead, I’ll die in five minutes.” He was referring to his six family members – including his wife and three children – who had already died inside their car. Mittal also passed away shortly after making the statement.

Local residents discovered the tragedy after spotting Mittal alone and looking disturbed. One of them approached him and asked what had happened. Mittal reportedly said that his family couldn't find a hotel and decided to sleep in the car. Still suspicious, the local man went to check the vehicle and was shocked to find six people lying motionless, with signs of vomiting.

The locals immediately raised the alarm, and all the family members, including Mittal, were rushed to nearby hospitals. However, doctors declared all seven of them dead on arrival.

Police officials believe the family was under severe financial stress, which may have led them to take this extreme step. “The man claimed to be under huge debt,” said the local resident who spoke to Mittal moments before his death.

Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik confirmed the deaths and said, “We received information that six people were brought to Ojas Hospital, and they were declared dead. Another person was taken to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where he was also declared dead. Initial evidence suggests it is a case of suicide. We are collecting scientific evidence to understand the full picture.”

Police have also recovered a suicide note, but its contents have not yet been made public.

The heartbreaking incident has shocked the local community and sparked discussions about mental health and financial pressures faced by families. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover the exact circumstances that led to this mass suicide.