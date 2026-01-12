What went wrong with PSLV-C62: Third-stage failure dooms ISRO’s 2026 debut mission

ISRO’s PSLV-C62 mission failed minutes after launch from Sriharikota due to a third-stage pressure drop, destroying DRDO’s Anvesha satellite.

What appeared to be a perfect liftoff turned into a devastating crash and complete failure of the PSLV-C62 mission. India's first space mission of 2026 was launched from Sriharikota at 10.48 AM Monday, however, the cheering control room descended into a somber silence in eight minutes as the rocket encountered technical snags in its third stage and, instead of establishing the satellites in the assigned orbits, deviated from its path, wobbled and ended in a fiasco.

ISRO PSLV mission fails

Confirming the failure of the mission, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan said in a press conference, "The mission encountered a technical anomaly. While the initial flight stages were nominal, the third stage (PS3) failed to provide the required thrust due to an unexpected drop in chamber pressure." He added, "We have observed a significant deviation from the intended flight path, and as a result, the satellites could not be placed in orbit." All the payloads consisting of DRDO’s strategic surveillance satellite 'Anvesha', and 15 other satellites have been lost.

The PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during end of the PS3 stage. A detailed analysis has been initiated. — ISRO (@isro) January 12, 2026

Reports suggest that the liftoff was perfect; everything appeared normal as planned, and the rocket separated from the booster as expected. However, after eight minutes of liftoff as the rocket was soaring in its third stage, the telemetric signals began to show signs of deviation. The rocket started rolling unexpectedly, and soon it was spinning on its axis. The control room fell into unbelievable silence. Soon, the rocket went out of control, and instead of setting the satellites into their respective orbits, it went off its path. Everything was over, the mission failed, and the satellites were lost forever.

DRDO Anvesha satellite lost

The ISRO chairman said that the space agency would soon begin a "detailed analysis" to identify the root cause and ensure the "workhorse" returns stronger. However, the preliminary data shared by the ISRO indicates a drop in chamber pressure, and without enough pressure, the engine could not provide the "kick" needed to reach orbital velocity. This is why the rocket wobbled and began to spin on its axis. This is the mechanical glitch that downed the PSLV-C61 mission in May 2025.

Besides the credibility for successfully launching its satellite and a huge market in the West, the ISRO lost "Anvesha," a strategic "super-eye" built for the DRDO to unmask military camouflage from 500 km away. With this, it also lost India’s first attempt at an "orbital petrol pump" to refuel satellites in space. As these marvels of engineering have ended up as shooting stars in smoke, the space agency has to pull its shock once again and begin the preparations once again.