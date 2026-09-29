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What went wrong that CISF personnel opened fire at colleagues killing 4 in Jammu and Kashmir?

The incident reportedly took place at the CISF camp in the hills of Basohli at the Sewa Power Project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 10:03 PM IST

What went wrong that CISF personnel opened fire at colleagues killing 4 in Jammu and Kashmir?
CISF camp firing leaves four personnel dead. (X)
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A 2009-batch Head Constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Avdesh Kumar Singh, opened fire and killed four of his colleagues at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The incident reportedly took place at the Sewa Power Project in Mashka village in the Basohli area, where CISF personnel were deployed. Initial reports also claim that an altercation broke out between some CISF personnel, following which one jawan opened fire on his colleagues.

The exact reason behind the argument and the possibilities that led to the shooting have not yet been fully established. As per a report by ANI, the incident took place around 7 pm. The accused Head Constable has been handed over to the police, and an internal inquiry is being set up by the force.

Four CISF personnel killed

The four personnel who died in the incident have been identified as Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Constable Rafiq Ahmed, Constable Sandeep Kumar and Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh. The injured personnel were initially taken to NHPC Hospital, where all four later succumbed to their injuries. CISF informed that the circumstances that led to the altercation and subsequent firing remain under investigation. Further details, including the sequence of events and weapon used, are awaited.

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