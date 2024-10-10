Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, has passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday.

Ratan Tata was a member of the Parsi Zoroastrian faith. He was born in Bombay (now Mumbai) on December 28, 1937 to a Parsi Zoroastrian family. The Tata family is an Indian business family that originated in Navsari, Gujarat.