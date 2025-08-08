Twitter
What was the Income Tax Bill 2025? Why has govt withdrawn it?

Six months after introducing the Income-tax Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, the Union government has formally withdrawn the bill. But what was the Income Tax Bill, 2025? And why was it withdrawn? Let's discuss.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 07:12 PM IST

What was the Income Tax Bill 2025? Why has govt withdrawn it?
Representative Image (iStock)

Six months after introducing the Income-tax Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, the Union government has formally withdrawn the bill. The bill was introduced in the lower house on 13th of February, and on the same date it was referred to the Select Committee for examination. The committee later laid its report in the Lok Sabha on July 21. Almost all of the recommendations of the committee have been accepted by the government. Suggestions have also been received that need to be incorporated to convey the correct legislative meaning.

Therefore, a decision has been taken by the government to withdraw the Income-tax Bill, 2025 as reported by the committee. A fresh bill would be introduced in the Lok Sabha in due course, which would replace the Income-tax Act, 1961.

What was the Income Tax Bill,2025?

The Income Tax Bill, 2025, was envisioned as a replacement for the Income Tax Act, 1961, aiming to enhance the ease of compliance, aligning tax structures with global best practices, and making the tax code more transparent and in line with contemporary systems. 

In the Income Tax Bill, the Select Committee had proposed two major changes for citizens earning income from their house properties. First, the 30 percent tax deductions should be clearly mentioned in the revised Income Tax Bill Law. Moreover, the benefit of home loan interest deductions should be extended to rented properties. Prior to this, the benefits were only available for self-occupied houses. 

Why was the Income Tax Bill, 2025, withdrawn?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday moved to withdraw the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, after the BJP MP Baijayant Panda-headed 31-member Select Committee had suggested a few changes to the legislation. According to people familiar with the matter, "To avoid confusion by multiple versions of the Bill and to provide a clear and updated version with all changes incorporated, the new version of the Income Tax Bill will be introduced for the consideration of the House on Monday", as quoted by news agency ANI. 

With inputs from ANI

 

 

