'What was my son's fault?' Hemant Lohia's mother breaks down on camera at DG Prisons' wreath-laying ceremony

Earlier in the day, police said that no terror angle has emerged during investigation of the murder case of DGP (Prisons) Lohia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

Wreath-laying ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir DGP (Prisons) Hemant Lohia

Last respects were paid to J&K DGP (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia, who was allegedly murdered by his domestic help on Monday night, during the wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu today. 

At the ceremony, Lohia’s mother broke down in front of the media and asked what was his son’s fault. 

“What harm had he (my son) caused to anyone? I used to tell him that everyone has cars of their own, why don’t you buy one? He always said ‘No maa, this is government’s money’,” said Parmeshwari Lohia as she cried in front of the camera.

Earlier in the day, police said that no terror angle has emerged during investigation of the murder case of DGP (Prisons) Lohia. 

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the interrogation of the accused is in progress and his disclosures are being corroborated with field investigation. 

Kumar, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was found murdered with his throat slit at his friend's house on the outskirts of Jammu late Monday night.

The accused, 23-year-old Yasir Lohar who was working as a domestic help at the house, was arrested from a field in Kanhachak on Tuesday following a major manhunt.

“No terror angle has emerged during investigation of the case of murder of H K Lohia. Interrogation of the accused is in progress. His disclosures are being corroborated with field investigation,” the ADGP said in a statement.

Terror group People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) had claimed responsibility for the murder. However, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, who visited the crime scene on Tuesday, had told reporters that "these terror groups shamelessly own everything and anything".

The body of the slain officer was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal and medical formalities, officials said.

The wreath-laying ceremony was organised at district police lines in Jammu before the cremation of the deceased later in the day, they said.

