What US Pentagon said on PM Modi's remark on Ukraine before Putin, F-16 package to Pakistan

Narendra Modi (File)

The United States on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark before Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is not the time to make war in Ukraine. A senior Pentagon official said Modi's rebuke was heartening. The officer also said that the recent package announced for Pakistan to update its F-16 fighter jets wasn't directed against India and that it was not an act of retribution for assuming a neutral position in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Modi, at the sidelines of the SCO summit on September 16, told Putin, "Today's war is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this". Putin's response was that he was aware of India's concerns and would do everything to end the conflict as soon as possible.

Dr Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, told reporters the US was "heartened by PM Modi's comments last weekend".

This is the second time the US praised Modi's remark. The country's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, recently said that it was a statement of principle on behalf of what he believes is right and just (and) it was very much welcomed by the US.

The officer said the US knows that India has a complicated history with Russia in terms of its security partnership. However, the country has been trying to diversify its arms purchases and develop its own weapons.

"We want to support India on both fronts and are doing so. We think the trend lines are heading in the right direction. We are deeply engaged in conversations on exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production. We are also looking for ways to support India's own indigenisation which we know is a huge priority for Prime Minister Modi and in the military there," the officer added.

It, however, said enhancing defence cooperation with India wasn't the reaction to India's neutrality on Russia.

"The action on F-16s is not designed as a message to India as it relates to its relationship with Russia. The decision inside the US government around the F-16 issue was made, predicated on US interests associated with our defence partnership with Pakistan, which is primarily focused on counterterrorism and nuclear security," NDTV quoted the officer as saying.

With inputs from PTI