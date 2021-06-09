DNA Special: What steps can be taken against medical negligence of private hospitals?

A video of the alleged 'mock drill' at Shri Paras Hospital in Agra is doing the rounds on social media. Based on this video, it is being claimed that 22 patients died due to the shutdown of the oxygen supply. The case has stirred up the political circles of the state besides the police administration. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

In the viral video, it can be heard in the conversation that the owner of Paras Hospital committed the medical murder of 22 patients. The oxygen supply of patients was deliberately stopped for 5 minutes, due to which 22 patients lost their lives. It is being said that the voice in the video is Arinjay Jain's, in which he is saying, "22 patients turned blue after turning off the oxygen for 5 minutes, at that time 97 patients were admitted in Paras Hospital."

Dr Arinjay Jain, the owner of Paras Hospital, said that what is being told in the video is not true. "We had made an effort to check the oxygen level of the patients as there was a severe shortage of oxygen in those days. We wanted to save the patients, so we talked with our ICU staff to check the oxygen level of all the patients. There was a shortage of oxygen in those days and we wanted to see who would be the patients who would need high level of oxygen if the oxygen supply was cut off or not available on time. That's what we were discussing about," he said.

This incident in Agra has hurt the belief of the people. When this video went viral, a crowd of people gathered outside this hospital, who had lost their loved ones on 26 and 27 April. Today these people are saying that this hospital killed their loved ones. And we also believe that if these allegations are true, then all these deaths should be treated as murder.

However, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that the claim of 22 deaths on that day is not true. District Magistrate Agra PN Singh said that as it is being said in the viral video that 22 patients have died, there is no truth in this. A total of 97 patients were admitted in Paras Hospital on April 26 and four patients died that day while 3 patients died on April 27.

There are some private hospitals that have taken the COVID epidemic as an opportunity and made the hospital a shop by making treatment a product.

However, it is not that all hospitals are like this. Today, when the country is going through an epidemic, then these hospitals and doctors have remained the backbone of the country.

The National Sample Survey Office, an organization of the Government of India, conducted a survey in the year 2017-2018, which showed that people do not trust private hospitals, and these hospitals are the last option for them to get treatment.

Only 30 percent of Indians get their treatment in government hospitals, while 66 percent of the people get their treatment in private hospitals.

We told you these figures so that you can understand how big is the role of the private health care system in India. And in such a situation, if a private hospital takes the lives of its patients, then this will not only be a crime, but it will further reduce the trust of the people in the hospitals.

What steps you can take against the negligence of hospitals?

If you feel that due to the negligence of the hospital, a patient has lost his life or you have been fraudulently charged a higher bill or the patient has got the wrong treatment, then you can go to the Medical Council of India in such a situation.

Medical Council of India can cancel the license and registration of that hospital and doctor after conducting an inquiry on your complaint and in future the police can also proceed with its action on this basis.

Another option is Consumer Court - You can file a case against the hospital in the Consumer Court. The Supreme Court, while hearing a case, had decided that medical services are also a kind of consumer service. Not only this, the Consumer Protection Act 2019 of India also considers Medical Services as Consumer Service. You can go to the consumer court regarding your complaint related to hospitals.

The third option is Criminal Liability - Under the Indian Penal Code 1860, if a person loses his life due to negligence or willful act, then there is a provision of imprisonment or fine or both in such cases. A decision of the Supreme Court is also very important in this context.

The court had said that if a person dies due to the negligence of a hospital or doctor, then in such cases, action can be taken under section 304-A of the IPC. Section 304-A of the IPC is imposed on those people whose negligence results in loss of life. It is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

The law gives you many rights and you can take action in cases of negligence. In this case of Agra, the police has spoken of action under the Epidemic Disease Act. This law gives the government the right to take action against those who violate the rules during the epidemic.