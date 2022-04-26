‘What sort of relief?’: SC throws out plea seeking judicial probe into Ram Navami violence

File photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to dismiss a plea that was seeking a judicial inquiry, headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI), in the communal violence incidents recorded across several states in Ram Navami processions.

The plea was filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a probe into the clashes in Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat on the occasion of Ram Navami and Ramzan, where several civilians and police personnel were left injured.

During the hearing regarding the Ram Navami violence plea, a bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara and B.R. Gavai said, "What sort of relief? Do you want an inquiry under the former CJI? Find out if someone is free. What kind of petition is this?"

As per IANS reports, advocate Vishal Tiwari, petitioner-in-person, submitted that two similar matters are already pending and it was filed at the beginning itself but they could not be numbered. Tiwari alleged that the ongoing investigations in the matter are one-sided and that the situation is alarming.

Junking the plea filed by Tiwari, the Supreme Court said, “Don’t ask for such reliefs which can`t be granted by this court... dismissed.”

The plea filed by Advocate Tiwari reads, “he present situation prevailing at various places of the country due to the political and community tensions orchestrated by unregulated powers of the society with no action from the government pertaining to the prevention of such incident along with the discriminatory bulldozer justice action of various state government requires the immediate attention of the court.”

The plea was filed after several bouts of communal violence had been reported from parts of the country, following a similar pattern. In most cases, Ram Navami processions were disrupted by groups who pelted stones or incited violence in the gatherings.

Soon after Ram Navami, violence was also reported from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, which left around six police personnel injured. Delhi Police has detained over 20 people in connection with the case.

(With IANS inputs)

