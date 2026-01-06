What’s happening in JNU: Protests, controversy over anti-Modi, anti-Amit Shah remarks, all about Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam case

Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi has again come under radar for “inflammatory” remarks against PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. This aggressive act originated from the frustration and anger over the denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case in SC.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi has again come under radar for “inflammatory” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The university, which has a character of being anti-BJP and leaning towards the left, has again condemned the right-wing ruling party BJP over jailed ex JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

The controversy that JNU is currently surrounded by is linked with a peaceful protest at the campus which was criticised after students raised slogans against the two leaders. This aggressive act originated from the frustration and anger over the denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case in the Supreme Court.

How did JNU react to the controversy?

The JNU administration first condemned the act in an official statement and called them “inflammatory” and “provocative.” It then sought Delhi Police’s help and requested it to file an FIR against those students who raised the objectionable slogans.

“The administration has taken very serious cognizance of the matter,” the statement said. “The competent authority has directed the university’s security branch to cooperate with the police in the ongoing investigation.”

The varsity and police authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

What is the JNU controversy over two ex-students?

The late-night event took place near Sabarmati Hostel on January 5 in which students, mainly associated with the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), gathered to observe the sixth anniversary of the campus violence, which took place six years ago on January 5, 2020. The event came into limelight after an alleged video showing students allegedly raising controversial slogans went viral on social media.

In the violent attacks that shook JNU six years ago, several students and faculty members were badly injured. The incident also called the “JNU violence,” witnessed masked attackers storm the campus, targeting students and teachers, including then JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

The event under the scanner was organized under the title “A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba,” and initially meant as a form of resistance, which according to the JNUSU, was a symbol of resistance to authoritarianism and violence, assert the rights of students to peacefully protest, and marking the day of violence in 2020.

“We wanted to commemorate the tragic incident and also highlight the importance of academic freedom. This was not about politics but about standing up for students’ rights,” said Sunil Yadav, JNUSU General Secretary. Students chanted anti-Modi and anti-Shah slogans the day the Supreme Court rejected bail application of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both JNU alumni.

Why SC denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam?

Student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam have been accused in a “larger conspiracy” associated with the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, violent clashes that left dozens dead and hundreds injured. They were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the mastermind behind the conspiracy to incite and organise violence during the protests of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

-The court maintained that they are not comparable to other accused in the case. The SC gave bail to five other accused in the case.

-Under the UAPA, bail is rare and highly restricted if the court finds prima facie evidence of the accusations being true.

-Though both argued that they had been in jail for over five years without trial, but the SC held that this does not entitle them to bail.

-The court noted they can renew their bail pleas after the examination of protected witnesses in the prosecution’s case or after one year, whichever is earlier — recognizing that circumstances might change as the trial progresses.