INDIA

What’s behind IndiGo’s flight disruption? Harsh Goenka’s viral video explains in '30 secs' and why rivals are stable

As IndiGo flights continue to face disruptions, Harsh Goenka shared a video on social media platform X explaining the possible reasons behind and why other airlines such as AirIndia, are operating smoothly.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

India's largest airline, IndiGo, is facing major delays and flight cancellations for the eighth straight day, leaving passengers in a limbo who are stranded for days with scarce food, water and without many facilities.  

Civil Aviation secretary Kumar Sinha has assured that the operations will be back to normal and has assured people of 100% refund. However, the question that arises is why did IndiGo have to face such crises alone? Well known industrialist and RPG Enterprises Chairman, Harsh Goenka, has the answer.  

To explain the answer, Harsh Goenka shared a video on social media platform X. He captioned the video saying, “You can understand what's going wrong with IndiGo airline in 30 secs.” The video shows a man explaining in depth why IndiGo crises started and why other airlines remained unaffected. The video shared by the industrialist is going viral on social media which details all aspects of the crisis.  

How IndiGo crises started? 

According to past rules, pilots were allowed 36 hours of rest, which has now been increased to 48 hours. This leaves the commercial pilots with a smaller number of hours available for them to fly. The problem would not be solved if the number of pilots isn't increased. Until that happens, the number of pilots available to operate all flights decreases. This is the primary issue IndiGo is facing.  

Why is only IndiGo facing the problem? 

IndiGo has always operated on a very "lean and efficient" model. Here, from staffing to overall operations, everything is planned very restrictively as it is a mylow-cost carrier, which moves with cost-saving measures.  

Air India, another major airline, did not face any issue as it possibly had extra pilots available as some of their planes have been grounded, which they might have used to manage the situation. 

