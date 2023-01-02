‘What Russians have done to Ukraine…’: Rahul Gandhi drops another SHOCKER, says THIS about India-China conflict

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo - YouTube screengrab)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in the middle of the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, engaged in an explosive conversation with actor Kamal Haasan on his official YouTube channel, where he drew a parallel between the Russia-Ukraine war and the India-China conflict.

Rahul Gandhi said that “what Russians have done to Ukraine” is the exact same principle that can be applied to India when it comes to our neighbouring country China. This comes just a few weeks after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector.

Rahul Gandhi said in the YouTube video, “What Russians have done in Ukraine is they have said look we will not accept that the Ukrainians have a strong relationship with West. And that is the exact same principle that can be applied in India.”

The former Congress leader, who was in conversation with Kamal Haasan, said in the video, “What the Chinese are saying to us is to be careful what you are doing. Because we will alter your geography. We will enter Ladakh, we will enter Arunachal Pradesh.”

Further, Rahul Gandhi pointed out that while PM Modi has said that there is no one near our territory, the Indian military has confirmed that China is sitting on the border. He said that this sends a “clear message” to China, prompting them to think that India will not take any actions against any incursions.

Gandhi said that in the same way that Russians infiltrated Ukraine, China has the potential to enter the boundary of India and claim some of the territories as its own.

The soldiers of India and China clashed on the line of actual control (LAC) which was in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector. Several Indian soldiers suffered minor injuries, while the Indian side claimed that more Chinese soldiers got injured in the clash.

