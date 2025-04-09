Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind of 26/11, will soon be extradited to India from the US after he lost all his options to be given any remedy in the country as the latter rejected Rana’s pleas to stop the extradition. A multi-agency team in the US will bring the terror mastermind back to India.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Rana is a Pakistani origin Canadian who was a physician who served in the Pakistan Army’s Medical Corps after which he immigrated to Canada in the later 1990s. He later settled in Chicago, where he founded First World Immigration Services, a consultancy which is spread in various parts of the US and helps people with completing the entire process of immigration.

Tahawwur Rana is currently charged with helping in planning the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Tahawwur Rana’s role in 2008 Mumbai terror attacks

Tahawwur Rana was implicated while the agencies were questioning David Coleman Headley, one of the main accused in the Mumbai attacks. The Pakistani-American revealed that he used to visit India to check on the preparations for the attack and his India visa was managed by Rana.

He was very much aware about the attack to be happened through sea and pulled off by ISI Major Iqbal. The India government saw the attack as an undeclared war by Pakistan.

Tahawwur Rana’s First World Immigration consultancy also got embroiled in controversy as it was alleged that he used to provide material support to a terror outfit and even conspired against a Danish newspaper. Mainly he used to aid the terror outfit through his business which was just a cover. This was proved true by Headley as he revealed, during investigation, that both of them started a fake immigration business. The company was used to plot the 26/11 terror attack.

Before the attack, Rana stayed at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, the center of the attack, with his wife. According to a police document, “He had checked into Hotel Renaissance in Powai during his visit to India between November 11 and 21 in 2008. The attacks occurred five days after he departed.”