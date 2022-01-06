What really happened on Ferozepur flyover that led to PM Modi's security breach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade was stranded on a flyover in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Wednesday for over 15 minutes due to a protest. However, most of us do not know what transpired on the Moga-Ferozepur highway which is seen as a 'major security lapse of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur from Bathinda via road to address an election rally. The Moga-Ferozepur highway near Piarenana village was clear till around 11am on Wednesday when some farmers chose to protest and blocked the road with the help of local villagers.

Some 50 farmers led by union leader Surjeet Singh Phool had reached the spot. The Punjab police did not exercise force to disperse them. What was particularly concerning is that the flyover is just 30 km from the India-Pakistan border and some protestors came as close as 150 meters from the PM's cavalcade.

The Special Protection Group or SPG immediately parked their vehicles strategically to give security cover to the Prime Minister's vehicle. According to senior officials, Punjab Police had assured the SPG that the route was clear and security was assured.

A media report states that announcements were made on speaker for nearby villagers to gather at the highway and soon 150 protestors were at the site. By then the Prime Minister's cavalcade had started from Bathinda. When PM Modi's convoy reached the flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors owing to which he was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes.

The route had earlier been blocked by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangharsh Samiti on Tuesday evening. However, it head been cleared early morning on Wednesday.