What Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on excise cuts on petrol, diesel prices

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wrote on Twitter,"It is always people first for us! Today's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further 'Ease of Living.'"

Today’s decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further ‘Ease of Living.’ https://t.co/n0y5kiiJOh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

India's Central Government made a statement on Saturday night announcing that excise duty on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the statement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Twitter.

Ujjwala Yojana has helped crores of Indians, especially women. Today’s decision on Ujjwala subsidy will greatly ease family budgets. https://t.co/tHNKmoinHH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

On Sunday, the Delhi price of petrol will drop to Rs 95.91 a litre against compared to Rs 105.41 a litre at the moment , while the price of diesel will fall to Rs 89.67 per litre against Rs 96.67 at present.

Also, more than 9 crore people would get Rs 200 each gas cylinder from the Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana this year, the government stated. "Ujjwala Yojana has helped crores of Indians, especially women. Today's decision on Ujjwala subsidy will greatly ease family budgets," said the Prime Minister of India.

