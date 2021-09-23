What PM Modi discussed with CEOs of Qualcomm, First Solar, Adobe in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his much-touted US visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the first day of a three-day US visit, met with the chief executives of three major corporates, including

Cristiano R Amon, President and Chief executive officer (CEO) of Qualcomm, Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar, and Shantanu Narayen, President and CEO of Adobe.

During the meeting with Cristiano R Amon, PM Modi discussed investment opportunities offered in India’s telecommunications and electronics sector. "This included the recently launched Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) as well as developments in the semiconductor supply chain in India. Strategies for building the local innovation ecosystem in India were also discussed," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs read.

Qualcomm is a US multinational corporation, which creates semiconductors, software and services related to wireless technology.

In the meeting with Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar, the two talked about India’s renewable energy landscape, particularly solar energy potential, and our target of 450 GW electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030. Discussions also took place about First Solar’s interest in setting up manufacturing facilities in India using their unique thin-film technology by availing the recently launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, as well as integrating India into global supply chains.

PM Modi also met Shantanu Narayen, President and CEO of Adobe and discussed Adobe’s ongoing collaboration and future investment plans in India. Discussions also focused on India’s flagship programme Digital India, and the use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education and R&D.

Later today, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. US President Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20.