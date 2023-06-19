What next for baby Ariha Shah? What will happen if parents Dhara, Bhavesh don’t get custody of child?

Bhavesh and Dhara Shah with baby Ariha (File photo)

In a major setback for Indian couple Bhavesh and Dhara Shah, their toddler child Ariha Shah continues to remain in the custody of the German state after she was taken away from her parents by the German youth agency Jugendamt.

Indian parents Bhavesh and Dhara Shah have been fighting to get custody of their child Ariha for the last two years after she was taken away from the Jugendamt. Physical and sexual abuse allegations were made against the parents, and the child was placed in foster care.

Recently, a Berlin court ruled that the toddler will continue to remain in the custody of the state, and will be placed in foster care after rejecting the petition filed by the Indian couple to hand over the custody of their child to the Indian Welfare Services.

Baby Ariha was taken into the custody of the German state when she was just seven months old in September 2021 and has remained with the state for two years now. After the rejection of her parents’ plea, here is what comes next for Ariha Shah.

What next for baby Ariha Shah?

Baby Ariha Shah is expected to be a ward of the state till the time she turns 18 if her parents don’t get her custody anytime soon. Ariha Shah, who is currently two years old, will be placed in foster care and will be placed for adoption while she remains in the custody of the Jugendamt.

According to German law, Ariha can be termed a “ward of the state”, which means that a judge or a court will be deciding the legal guardianship of the baby, placing her in the care of a family which is deemed fit for her upbringing.

It is expected that Ariha Shah will remain in the custody of the German state for the next 16 years if she is not placed in foster care or adopted by another German family. It must be noted that baby Ariha and her parents are Indian citizens.

