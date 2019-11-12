What lies ahead for Maharashtra after President's rule is imposed for six months

President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday, in what comes as the latest development regarding a crisis in the state over government formation. According to sources, President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the recommendation of Union Cabinet to impose President's Rule.

Even as a meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leaders Mallikaarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal was underway, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs sent a file pertaining to President's rule in Maharashtra for signing, which President Kovind signed, thereby imposing the President's Rule in the state.

Earlier, sources had revealed that the Maharashtra Governor had recommended President's Rule in the state, an option which was discussed in a cabinet meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Tuesday.

NCP on Monday was invited by the Governor to stake the claim for the government formation as it is the third-largest party and had earlier allotted time till 8:30 PM on Tuesday.

Amid President's rule, what lies ahead for Maharashtra?

Article 356 of the Constitution provides for the imposition of President’s Rule in a state in “case of failure of the constitutional machinery in the state”.

The President's rule can be implemented in a state for six months after which the Election Commission will have to announce fresh elections.

During the period, the state assembly will remain in suspended animation. However, if a party has the numbers to form a government, it can do so after proving its majority on the floor of the House. The President's rule will be withdrawn in that case.

BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats, while Sena claiming victory on 56, NCP grabbing 54 and Congress won 44 seats.

BJP-Sena fought the election as a pre-poll alliance but had been stuck over the 50-50 formula for government formation, with the latter demanding to rotate the chief ministers' post for 2.5 years each between the two parties.

Not having been able to reach any consensus, Sena was working on its plan B which is to form the government with NCP's and Congress support but no alliance had been formalised.

Shiv Sena failed to prove majority within the time limit given by Maharashtra Governor on Monday following which he (governor) invited NCP which is the third-largest party in Maharashtra election to stake claim to form the government. Now failing that, the President's Rule was imposed.