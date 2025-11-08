What led to Delhi Airport tech glitch that delayed nearly 800 flights?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro station; one dead, 1 child injured; Watch video

Trump administration directs officers to deny US visas to foreigners with medical conditions such as...

Good news for commuters: PM Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi; Check route, stoppages, fares and other details

BIG Update! Indian Railways makes Aadhaar-based authentication mandatory for morning online ticket booking; Know full details here

Operation Pimple: Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district after army foils infiltration attempt, VIDEO

PM Modi flags off Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat; check train stoppages, timings, fares

Ex-CIA Officer Richard Barlow drops bombshell, says 'After exposing Pakistan’s secret nuclear programme, my life was destroyed by...'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy: Health of newborn, brith time, discharage details REVEALED

Delhi airport issues BIG update on flights status after system failure: Will you take off on time today?

Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert: Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri EVICTED from show, but there's SHOCKING twist of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list

AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels

Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro station; one dead, 1 child injured; Watch video

Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro

Trump administration directs officers to deny US visas to foreigners with medical conditions such as...

Trump admin orders officers to US deny visas to foreigners with health

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list

AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

HomeIndia

INDIA

What led to Delhi Airport tech glitch that delayed nearly 800 flights?

A major technical glitch hit the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, affecting nearly 800 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday evening, disrupting flight planning and causing a ripple effect across multiple airports.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

What led to Delhi Airport tech glitch that delayed nearly 800 flights?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A major technical glitch hit the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, affecting nearly 800 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday evening, disrupting flight planning and causing a ripple effect across multiple airports.

What caused technical glitch that delayed flights at Delhi airport?

The issue originated in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), a critical system that automatically receives, processes, and routes flight plan data to the ATC data network. Its failure meant controllers lost access to automated flight plan data, and every flight plan had to be generated manually. Flightradar24 reported 513 delayed flights on Thursday, growing to nearly 800 by Friday, with average departure delays of 45 minutes to an hour. Arrivals were also delayed due to parking and airspace congestion, and officials warned that normalisation could take several hours even after the issue is fixed.

The glitch occurred when ATC officers reported missing flight plan data, and the system stopped sending data to the auto track system. Technical teams said a glitch is uncommon, and a review meeting was held, and necessary directions were issued to address the issue. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) apologised for the inconvenience caused to airlines and passengers, stating that the situation will return to normal soon.

What is AMSS?

The Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) is a key system that automatically receives, processes, and routes flight plan data to controllers to help them monitor aircraft routes, altitudes, and timings with precision. Air traffic control (ATC) refers to a ground-based service in which controllers manage and guide the movement of aircraft both on the ground and within controlled airspace. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory at 06:36 Hours, stating that the AMSS system is gradually improving and that airline operations at the airport are returning to normal. Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, issued advisories, alerting passengers to possible delays due to disruptions in flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. 
 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What led to Delhi Airport tech glitch that delayed nearly 800 flights?
What led to Delhi Airport tech glitch that delayed nearly 800 flights?
Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro station; one dead, 1 child injured; Watch video
Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro
Trump administration directs officers to deny US visas to foreigners with medical conditions such as...
Trump admin orders officers to US deny visas to foreigners with health
Good news for commuters: PM Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi; Check route, stoppages, fares and other details
Good news for commuters: PM Modi flags off four Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi;
BIG Update! Indian Railways makes Aadhaar-based authentication mandatory for morning online ticket booking; Know full details here
BIG Update! Indian Railways makes Aadhaar-based authentication mandatory for
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE