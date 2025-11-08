What led to Delhi Airport tech glitch that delayed nearly 800 flights?

A major technical glitch hit the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, affecting nearly 800 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday evening, disrupting flight planning and causing a ripple effect across multiple airports.

A major technical glitch hit the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, affecting nearly 800 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday evening, disrupting flight planning and causing a ripple effect across multiple airports.



What caused technical glitch that delayed flights at Delhi airport?

The issue originated in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), a critical system that automatically receives, processes, and routes flight plan data to the ATC data network. Its failure meant controllers lost access to automated flight plan data, and every flight plan had to be generated manually. Flightradar24 reported 513 delayed flights on Thursday, growing to nearly 800 by Friday, with average departure delays of 45 minutes to an hour. Arrivals were also delayed due to parking and airspace congestion, and officials warned that normalisation could take several hours even after the issue is fixed.

The glitch occurred when ATC officers reported missing flight plan data, and the system stopped sending data to the auto track system. Technical teams said a glitch is uncommon, and a review meeting was held, and necessary directions were issued to address the issue. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) apologised for the inconvenience caused to airlines and passengers, stating that the situation will return to normal soon.

What is AMSS?



The Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) is a key system that automatically receives, processes, and routes flight plan data to controllers to help them monitor aircraft routes, altitudes, and timings with precision. Air traffic control (ATC) refers to a ground-based service in which controllers manage and guide the movement of aircraft both on the ground and within controlled airspace.

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory at 06:36 Hours, stating that the AMSS system is gradually improving and that airline operations at the airport are returning to normal. Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, issued advisories, alerting passengers to possible delays due to disruptions in flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

